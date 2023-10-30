A FIRE which set off the next door neighbour's smoke alarm has destroyed a home in West Tamworth.
South Tamworth Fire and Rescue NSW crews raced to the home on the corner of Goonoo Goonoo Road and George Street, West Tamworth, at about 2:44am on Sunday, October 29.
Crews received multiple calls from neighbours that a house was up in flames, and a woman could be heard screaming in the backyard.
A spokesperson for NSW Fire and Rescue told the Leader, when fire crews arrived at the scene a short time later, they found the old timber home engulfed in flames.
Crews sent a priority message and called for back-up from the Tamworth brigade.
At about 3am, a woman, who was located in the backyard, told crews there could be someone inside the home.
About 30 minutes later, crews gave the all clear, and didn't find anyone inside the property.
The ceiling had caved in, and the home was completely destroyed.
The spokesperson said there was no evidence of any smoke alarms in the home.
It's believed the blaze started in the bedroom of the home, but due to the damage crews are unable to determine the cause.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious.
