They bounce off each other like a comedy act - the shtick fine-tuned over the years.
And at the Gipps Street sports fields, the sun set on a proud town and two of its high-spirited residents, whose light-hearted banter sparked bursts of laughter.
Jermain Walford said he had known Ngulawaa Knox since Knox "was running around naked in the front yard". The youngster, Walford continued, had so many siblings "you can't count them with two hands".
"One's uglier," he said of the 16-year-old and his twin brother, Ngarrama. "Ngulawaa's the ugly one," he added, to clear up any possible confusion.
Walford has been in a relationship with Knox's sister, Tshinta, for almost a decade, while his relationship with the teen extends beyond the bond of family and into sporting arenas.
On the Sunshine Coast, their kinship is currently on display at touch football's National Youth Championships.
Knox is playing for the Northern Eagles under-16 side. It's his first Eagles selection, while Walford is the side's assistant coach.
Read more:
It is Walford's first coaching appointment at that level, although he played for the Eagles' open men's side in 2020.
"It's a massive accolade for myself," he said of the coaching gig.
Walford and Knox's National Youth Championships experience has added a profound new element to their long-running and successful sports connection, which includes the North Tamworth Bears under-16 side's premiership win this year.
Walford was the Bears' coach, and Knox their five-eighth.
Ngarrama also played for the team, with Walford set to coach the twins in the Bears' under-18 outfit next season.
"We're as close as close can be," Walford said of him and Knox. "He is my little brother, and I don't care what anyone says. I'll be with him to the end."
Walford said the Peel High year 10 student's Eagles selection was the result of hard work.
"And Ngulawaa's passion is second to none, especially with the sport of touch football," Walford said.
"And he's got a future ahead of him, as long as he listens and learns and stays on the straight and narrow."
Ahead of the Youth National Championships, Knox said he was "loving the feeling" of being an Eagle.
"I'm so excited [but] nervous at the same time," he said.
As for Walford, the teen said: "He did a lot for me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.