Whether it lasts for one year, several, or ends up being permanent, Ben Jarvis needs a break.
On the cusp of his 30th birthday, Jarvis' life has become utterly full. He and his partner, Chloe, share two daughters together, and are expecting their first son in January.
In addition, the Tamworth resident is employed by Transport NSW, and began studying a Civil Engineering degree online through the University of South Australia early in the year.
With everything going on in his personal life, the long-time North Tamworth Bears prop knew from the outset of the year that 2023 would likely be his last season in red and black.
And after adding a fifth premiership to his name with the club, and sixth career title overall, Jarvis is comfortable with that decision.
"When footy was ramping up, I had to defer a unit and it sort of reiterated my thoughts at the start of the year," Jarvis said.
"My commitments have changed."
Even with thoughts of retirement in his mind, Jarvis never does things by half. He threw himself into training and into the on-field action as energetically as ever this year, and even made his captaincy debut for Norths.
His efforts paid off, as Jarvis was part of the Bears side which sunk Moree in the grand final to secure a record-furthering eighth title.
And even though he made his decision prior to the season, it will not be easy to farewell the team of which he has been a part since 2016.
"[I've been more involved personally] recently, probably in the last five years," Jarvis said.
"My family has gotten involved. Jake Vost is my partner's nephew, so every week is a big family affair. In the last few years, my girls have seen their dad out there and knew what was going on.
"It's going to be a big transition."
But while speaking to the Leader, he was careful not to entirely rule out the possibility of a return.
Jarvis will certainly not play in 2024, and wants to see how retirement sits with him.
There's every chance he will enjoy it and elect to hang up the boots for good. But, he said, "you never know."
"I'm still only 30, I could possibly make a cameo in two or three years' time. Who knows?" he said.
"But in the next couple of years, I definitely can't see it happening."
There is a 100 per cent chance, however, that Jarvis will remain involved in the sport in some capacity or other.
He intends to continue supporting the Bears from the sidelines whenever possible. And with a little boy on the way, he predicted a potential move into coaching juniors in years to come.
For now though, Jarvis and Chloe are "super excited", and content to prepare for the arrival of their third child.
"We just want it to be here tomorrow, it's like being a kid on Christmas again," he said.
