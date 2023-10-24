A BANK in New England is set for a major change which will limit the amount of time customers spend inside.
The Commonwealth Bank at Glen Innes will serve customers in person from 9.30am to 1pm, before switching to phone-based services from 2pm.
Banks across the region have faced closures and downsizing in recent years.
Elsewhere, Westpac has merged with St George bank in one centralised location at Armidale, Inverell and Tamworth.
In Glen Innes, the Commonwealth Bank said more customers visit the branch in the morning, with almost three-quarters of senior customers and 61 per cent of small business customers doing their banking before 1pm.
It will become one of 23 new multi-channel branches.
"Being a multi-channel branch gives us an opportunity to support people across the country, while maintaining a strong presence in Glen Innes and developing our banking careers at the same time," Glen Innes branch manager Mandy Crisp said.
"We are proud to serve the local community and are here to help customers find easy and convenient banking solutions as they adjust to our new schedule."
Outside of the new trading hours, Bank@Post will continue to be available for local customers who prefer face-to-face banking at the Glen Innes Post Shop.
The branch's deposit ATM will also remain available 24 hours a day.
Commonwealth Bank said it will have almost 400 branch staff across regional Australia working in 113 multi-channel branches, to support customers locally and across Australia.
"This will be a 40 per cent increase in the number of regional branch staff who also have specialised training in helping customers on the telephone, broadening their skills and career opportunities," executive general manager Mark Jones said.
"We pride ourselves on great customer service, and multi-channel branches allow us to build on our commitment to keep regional branches open until the end of 2026 at the earliest - while providing customers with the best support we can, when and where they need it," Mr Jones said.
The new trading hours will be effective from November 20.
