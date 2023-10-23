The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Rural

Processors buy up motels, houses to accommodate growing workforce

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
October 23 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Casino Food Co-op's retail-ready packaging floor in northern NSW. The processor has set up onsite accommodation for workers.
The Casino Food Co-op's retail-ready packaging floor in northern NSW. The processor has set up onsite accommodation for workers.

From motels to backpacker hostels and caravan parks, beef and sheep processors across the country are ramping up their investment in accommodation in a bid to secure the labour they'll need to take on the increasing numbers of livestock coming down the pipeline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.