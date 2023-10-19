The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Rugby Union: Pirates captain Conrad Starr awarded inaugural Gary McSweeney Medal

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pirates captain Conrad Starr says winning the Gary McSweeney Medal was very special. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Pirates captain Conrad Starr says winning the Gary McSweeney Medal was very special. Picture by Gareth Gardner

In a promotional profile ahead of this year's Central North grand final, Conrad Starr was asked what a Pirates win would mean.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.