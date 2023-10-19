In a promotional profile ahead of this year's Central North grand final, Conrad Starr was asked what a Pirates win would mean.
The captain spoke about the passing of Gary McSweeney and how it would be "fantastic to win one for Gaz".
The late stalwart was a big part of his life, and a great mentor and friend.
So, understandably, it "meant a lot" to the No.8 to be named the inaugural recipient of the Gary McSweeney Medal.
Announced at the club's presentation last Saturday night, it was awarded to the person, across the whole club, that, as deemed by those who knew him best, McSweeney would have most loved to go and watch play.
"It's a really special award to receive," Starr said.
"Gary was a big part of me being at Pirates."
He recalled how when he was a "young player", McSweeney, who was at the stage either coaching first grade or president, would always take the time to have a chat with him.
"Then when I first moved back to town he gave me some work at St Ed's, where he was principal, and he was always encouraging me the whole way through," he said.
In saying that, when it came to footy, he wasn't afraid to tell him "exactly how it was", which is something Starr always appreciated.
"I always knew Gary would tell me exactly what he thought of my performance or other people's performance so that I thought was always very refreshing," he said.
Since returning from Sydney, consistently figuring among Pirates' award winners, Starr also picked up the Tamex Transport Perpetual Shield as the players' player.
Nic McCrohan meanwhile won the Pat McCarthy Memorial Shield for the best and fairest, while Mitch Mack was adjudged the best forward and Lewyn Rapana the best back.
Just over a month on from their grand final loss to Moree, Starr said time has started to heal the wound.
"It certainly hurt at the time but there's a lot more to life than footy," he said.
"And I've been very lucky to win a few grand finals so you know, you've got to put it in perspective."
As for whether he goes around again next season, the recently-turned 39-year-old said he'll just wait to see how he feels closer to the time.
He joked that he doesn't know how many times he's heard people say they're not playing again but then come that last week in January when pre-season starts, there they are.
Not that any stick he might cop from doing that really worries him, it's more that he doesn't want to make anything about him.
"My time is when it is and no-one needs to make a big deal about that," he said.
For the moment he's looking forward to watching daughter Nellie, 10, and son Chevy, 6, go about their own sporting endeavours.
Nellie swims with Tamworth City, while Chevy does stroke development/learn to swim.
Nellie also does physical culture with Tamworth BJP Physie Club, and is off to the Junior National Finals in Sydney in November after finishing third in the 10yrs division at the New England Zone championships on the weekend just gone.
Chevy meanwhile starts cricket this Saturday.
Starr was himself a pretty fair cricketer in his younger days. He played rep for Tamworth and grade for Bective-East, but gave it away when he was about 15 to concentrate on his footy.
The swimming genes they get from mum, Bri. He wasn't "much of a swimmer".
"We just like to be as active as possible," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.