2023 has been an unforgettable rugby ride for Lucas Broderick.
And somewhat of an unexpected one, with the Farrer Year 9 student, at the start of the year, planning to concentrate more on his basketball than rugby.
Beyond making the NSW Country 15s side, he really had no goals or expectations, and was focused on the season with the Tamworth Thunderbolts under 16s.
But sport can be just as unpredictable off the field as on it.
At Forshaw Rugby Park on Sunday, Broderick lined up in the second row for the NSW Waratahs under 15s in their game against Queensland, and is off to Brisbane this weekend to play them again.
It was his second opportunity to suit up for his state this year after being part of the NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) under 16s program.
"All of this has just come unexpectedly really," Broderick, who boards at Farrer with his parents Dean and Melissa relocating from Tamworth to a property between Long Flat and Mount Seaview about a decade ago, said.
The towering teenager - he stands at 197cm - thought Country was probably where he "was at", and was just happy being selected in that.
How wrong he was.
After impressing for them in their various games he was included in the 15s Gen Blue Squad.
He then in late September played in the Gen Blue Cup at Camden, where the 100 players in the squad were split into four teams.
Part of the victorious Team Ella, Broderick was following that named as one of the four second-rowers in the 26-strong squad for the two games against the Reds.
One of only a couple of Country boys in the side, he is the only one from a school west of the divide.
It has meant a lot of trips to Sydney.
Between tournaments, games and training, since early May, Dean said they've "roughly" been in Sydney every weekend bar probably six and joked that they've "seen the inside of just about every rugby ground in Sydney".
But the teenager has loved every minute of it, the experience igniting a bit of a fire in him.
"It's all exciting, and I love doing it and I just want to do it more and do it again," Lucas said.
Also capable of playing in the back row, he said it was exciting to be given the opportunity to not only start on Sunday but have the responsibility of calling the lineouts.
"I was very excited but also nervous, as you are," he said.
"I was just trying to focus on what my job was and what I had to do."
But once he got out there and got into it he was right.
He ended up playing the full game.
Perhaps the best part though was beating Queensland, the Waratahs getting the win 40-7.
He "can't wait" for Saturday's return clash.
After that he is looking forward to a bit of a well-earned rest, although he has been selected in the NSW CHS boys squad for their development tour to New Zealand in the first term holidays of 2024 so expects to have some training sessions with them.
Along with his individual achievements, Broderick also helped his Farrer under 16s side win the Buchan Shield (statewide CHS under knockout) and the North West Youth Rugby Competition 16s boys division.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.