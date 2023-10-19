Mick Bradfield will be looking to make it two-from-two when the Lake Keepit Sailing Club hosts the second heat of its Club Championship series this Sunday.
The Breeza sailor took out the opening of the eight heats on October 8.
He had to settle for second in last Sunday's Vice-Commodore's Plate race with Tamworth's Hugh Evans claiming the honours.
READ ALSO:
Twelve boats faced the starter, the fleet a mixture of single-handed Olympic class monohulls, laser dinghies - now called ILCAs - a Tasar (skipper and forehardhand) and a mix of catamarans.
"The course in the variable north-westerly was triangle, windward return, and two triangles with a windward finish," commodore Tim Corben reported.
Starting from the mid-lake area, Evans and Bradfield led the fleet away with the latter taking the honours as the first to start.
"The two biggest cats (catamarans) soon led the fleet around the top buoy with Evans, then Dave Aylwin, in his Marie cat, next," Corben reported.
"The next two legs of the triangle were with the fluctuating wind which came in gusts of up to 35kph and from different directions to boot."
After an hour-plus of sailing, Drew Green and his forward-hand Debbie were first to cross the finish ahead of Quirindi's Michael Juchau, who at 80-plus-years-old, sailed solo on his Gemini 20.
On handicap (the Australian Sailing Yardstick for mixed sail boat races) Evans, sailing his ILCA 7, was declared the winner from Bradfield and Corben, both also sailing ILCA 7s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.