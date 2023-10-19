The Northern Daily Leader
Lake Keepit Sailing: Hugh Evans wins Vice-Commodore's Plate

October 19 2023 - 2:00pm
Lake Keepit held its Vice-Commodore's Plate on Sunday. Picture Jeannette Bucher
Mick Bradfield will be looking to make it two-from-two when the Lake Keepit Sailing Club hosts the second heat of its Club Championship series this Sunday.

