The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket: NSW Foundation Indigenous Youth Program Comes to Gunnedah

October 17 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over 160 youngsters gathered at Gunnedah's Kitchener Park for the Indigenous Youth Program.
Over 160 youngsters gathered at Gunnedah's Kitchener Park for the Indigenous Youth Program.

The Cricket NSW Foundation Indigenous Youth Program was a hit when it spun its way to Gunnedah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.