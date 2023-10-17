The Cricket NSW Foundation Indigenous Youth Program was a hit when it spun its way to Gunnedah.
One hundred and sixty-two children from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families in Gunnedah and Narrabri gathered at Kitchener Park on Thursday, October 12, for a day packed with cricket and culture.
An initiative of the Cricket NSW Foundation, the free program aims to provide youngsters from First Nations families throughout NSW with opportunities to play more cricket.
READ ALSO:
Under the coaching and mentoring of NSW and Australian Indigenous men's team coach, and former Central North coaching director, Jeff Cook, and retired NSW, TAS and Australian cricketer, Jason Krejza, the participants took part in a range of skills-based cricket games and a net session.
They also got to experience elements of Indigenous culture with the day starting with a spellbinding Acknowledgement to Country in Kamilaroi language and English by eleven-year-old Jai Wilson, accompanied by Beauu Wortley on the clap sticks.
That was followed by a performance from the Deadly Dance Academy.
A group of lady elders from the Winanga-Li Aboriginal Child and Family Centre also facilitated craft activities throughout the day, teaching children about traditional weaving techniques and the meaning of corroboree.
"Many of the children who attended our program in Gunnedah had never played cricket before," Tamara Lowe, from the CNSW Foundation said.
"We hope that by providing days like this we support Indigenous children to develop a love for the game and become part of their local cricket communities, recognising the multitude of social and health benefits cricket plays in the lives of all Australians."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.