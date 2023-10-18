The inaugural season of In The Raw, a monthly series of staged play readings, continues with the world premiere, Night Delivery, A mystery play in 2 Acts by Grant Jarrett.
On a stormy night (Thunder crash!), honeymooners George and Annie arrive at the off-road Ashton Hotel. Their lives will never be the same. Old Mrs Ashton seems strange but the nephew is clearly still affected by dark events in the past - and then there's the girl with the doll that keeps crying who's begging to be taken out of there.
A truck driver checks-in and keeps talking about murders that happened in the area years ago and what business the mysterious visitor is up to? What is the mystery and what is the secret?
In the style of Agatha Christie this entertaining play will have you on the edge of your seat challenging you to solve the mystery of the Ashton Hotel.
Solve the mystery! The Ashton Hotel is no place to find yourself on a dark and stormy night, especially when you're on your honeymoon!
This is the world premiere reading of this mystery play by local Tamworth writer and actor - Grant Jarrett.
Entry is just $20 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading.
This enjoyable night is held at the Tamworth Community Centre on Friday, October 27 at 7pm.
The 50th Anniversary Concert Tour
Australia's beloved musical treasure, Marcia Hines, with a career spanning five amazing decades, will travel to the Capitol Theatre Tamworth accompanied by her musicians and production crew to perform a musical celebration of her extraordinary career featuring all the hits from her 22 albums and countless chart-topping singles.
Each of the shows will be a celebration of the extraordinary output of this legendary Australian. From the early days of Fire and Rain to the Discotheque album and all the way through to the 2022 release of The Gospel According to Marcia, each performance will encapsulate Marcia's incredible vocal range and recording career.
Since moving to Australia from Boston at 16 for Hair, Marcia has become an integral part of the Australian music industry. From Jesus Christ Superstar to 'Queen of Pop' to 'Australian Idol', induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 and an Order of Australia in 2009, this extraordinary woman has been an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere.
Her return to regional centres across Australia is an acknowledgement of the importance of these cities and towns to her journey. These years of touring were so significant in the establishment of her career and her relationship with Australian audiences.
Except over two hours of memories, musicality and madness as the amazing Miss Hines and her touring family acknowledge the significance of the 50th Anniversary celebration and the importance of the tour to her many fans, Don't miss your chance to join her as she celebrates 50 amazing years of shining bright!
At the Capitol Theatre for two performances only - Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 at 7:30pm.
