'Night Delivery' by Tamworth's Grant Jarrett to enjoy world premier

By Theatre Talk
October 18 2023 - 11:30am
This enjoyable night is held at the Tamworth Community Centre on Friday, October 27 at 7pm. Picture supplied
In the Raw - Night Delivery

The inaugural season of In The Raw, a monthly series of staged play readings, continues with the world premiere, Night Delivery, A mystery play in 2 Acts by Grant Jarrett.

