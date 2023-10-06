There were plenty of Messi, Ronaldo and Sam Kerr shirts, as well as local club shirts, on show at the Marius Street Fields during the week.
Over 100 youngsters enjoyed some holiday footballing fun at the Northwest Holiday Football Camp.
"It's just a holiday football camp that focuses on fun, fitness and the kids making some friends," camp coordinator Toby McVey said.
Started up by Farrer PE teacher, and local soccer coach, Tristan Jones in 2022, after identifying that there weren't really any soccer camps around during the holidays, and held during the Term 1, Term 2 and Term 3 breaks, the latest iteration was the biggest yet with a capacity 120 participants.
Held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning, they even had a waiting list, McVey said.
He put that down to the success of the Matildas and the unprecedented interest that generated.
That was reflected in girls accounting for around 30 per cent of the participants - the highest they've ever had - and the number of Australian shirts. There was more than at previous camps, he said.
The camp was open to kids between five and 13 and all abilities.
"We had a mix of kids that haven't played before, and kids that do play regularly," he said.
They also had local juniors helping out as coaches.
Wrapping up on Friday, they finished with a presentation with INTERSPORT Tamworth kindly donating some prizes.
