Three years after arriving in Tamworth and having her life transformed, Caitlin Frede was back home in Sydney having a stab at describing herself in three words.
Caring. Fun. Passionate.
They're the three qualities the 28-year-old settled on pretty quickly, before choosing as her greatest achievement the GP fellowship she used to segue from the emergency department at Tamworth hospital and into a general practice.
Frede is currently based at the Smith Street Pratice. Working as a GP agrees with her. She likes building relationships with patients.
Her relationship-building includes the very special bonds she has formed at Oxley Vale Attunga.
And a week ago, that paid dividends when OVA caused a boilover by beating minor premiers Tamworth FC 2-1 in the Women's Premier League grand final at Scully Park.
"To be honest, I went in feeling like we were probably gonna lose," the centre-back said of the decider.
"But just wanted to have fun and do our best - and the win was pretty exciting."
OVA's assistant coach was Russell Hooper, whom Frede met when they worked together at Tamworth Hospital. She and her doctor beau, who grew up on a farm on Tamworth's outskirts, plan to marry in Sydney in December.
"I'm not sure where yet," she admitted. "It's a bit of a last-minute plan. My mum's not well."
"Probably to spend time with the people you love," she said of the most important lesson life had taught her.
I just wanted a bit of a tree change for work.
Frede grew up in Sydney, and obtained her medical degree from Western Sydney University. She worked at Wyong and Gosford hospitals before moving to Tamworth.
"I just wanted a bit of a tree change for work," she said, adding: "I really like it. It's been great."
