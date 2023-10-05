The Northern Daily Leader
Cowboys signing Kaiden Lahrs set to go under the knife

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated October 5 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:30am
North Queensland Cowboys signing Kaiden Lahrs has suffered his worst-ever injury. Picture supplied
Highly touted North Queensland Cowboys prospect Kaiden Lahrs has received a major injury blow ahead of the 2024 season.

