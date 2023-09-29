They say hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard and that's the motto Olly Schmude has followed on his way to debuting for the NSW Waratahs under 19s.
Schmude will line up for the 'Tahs against the Brumbies for the opening round of the Super Rugby under 19s competition on Saturday, September 30.
The former Armidale Blues junior earned the call up after a strong season for Sydney University's First and Seconds Colts teams in the NSW-based competition.
Selection for higher honours wasn't something he had in mind throughout the year.
His aim was just to work hard and get better every time he stepped out on to the field.
"Throughout the season my goal was to do the best I can for the team," Schmude said.
"I wanted to focus in the moment and the goals we wanted to achieve as a team.
"Then I was lucky enough to be picked and now my focus has switched to this team and this competition, growing as a player, getting new skills, new connections and good friends along the way."
Schmude predominantly spent his time playing halfback, fly-half and fullback.
"I feel like I went well in my season," Schmude said.
"Having that versatility did give me more recognition."
The ability to play multiple positions came through the country boy in Schmude.
He started playing rugby union "from age five or six".
But with junior rugby players having to travel long distances to play games, he ended up registering for soccer for four seasons.
"Then I fell into playing with my friends in soccer in the DK Stormbirds for four years," Schmude said.
"A bit of a switch up but I gained a lot of skills in kicking and I think I have been recognised for that - my kicking ability, the power and distance I can get on the ball.
"I started started soccer in 2016 until 2020 where I went down to Sydney for Joeys."
Finishing his schooling at St Joseph's College Hunters Hill, Schmude fell back into rugby union.
"We are all encouraged to play the sports we do," Schmude said.
"But rugby at Joeys, it is a religion.
"Everyone does excel in their own sports and if they want it bad enough, they do well."
Schmude didn't have it easy.
He played seconds for the school which pushed him to work harder at rugby.
"All my experiences in footy, there has always been that one person in front of me; the guy the year above or the guy who might pass better," Schmude said.
"In year 12, a guy in year 11 was in the firsts and I was in the seconds.
"[It was] more motivation and discipline."
After finishing school, he ventured to Sydney University to study a Bachelor of Arts and Project Management and landed in the rugby club.
It was a good year for the club with Schmude's seconds team reaching the finals and the firsts team finishing as runners-up.
Coach of the Sydney Uni firsts side, Dan Parks, is also coaching the Waratahs juniors.
He recognised Schmude's work ethic and advocated for him when picking the squads.
Now the rest is up to him.
And the 19-year-old is ready to soak up as much as he can.
"Besides being picked in the New England footy team from the Armidale Blues, which I only played for a year, this is my first official rep team I have been in," Schmude said.
"Not having that exposure and going into this unaware, I think consuming knowledge, replacing nerves with excitement what is going to get me a long way."
Schmude will play in the 22 jumper to cover the halves and fullback.
The game will begin at 1.45pm and is broadcast through Stan Sport.
