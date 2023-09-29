The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Ruwan Cooper makes most of good fortune

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 29 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ruwan Cooper's road to one of the great moments of his life began far away from the picturesque little city he has called home for most of his life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.