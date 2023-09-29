Ruwan Cooper's road to one of the great moments of his life began far away from the picturesque little city he has called home for most of his life.
Born in Sri Lanka 40 years ago, Cooper was raised in Armidale from the age of 18 months after being adopted, along with his younger brother Manjula, by Gary and Cheryl Cooper.
There, Cooper has become a valuable member of the community while raising his own family with his partner, Ange.
And at the Armidale Showground on Saturday, September 23, members of Cooper's family looked on as he and South Armidale ended years of frustration when they beat OVA 4-1 in the grand final.
It was South Armidale's debut Premier League title, with Cooper the sole Scorpions starter who was also a member of the side's 2014 and 2016 grand final losses to OVA.
Beneath a blue sky, a potent new chapter in Cooper's unlikely New England story had been written.
"I really appreciate it," the father of two said of his life. "Very lucky person, indeed."
In 2003, Cooper returned to Sri Lanka to meet his birth parents for the first time. He said his adoptive parents were "entrenched" in Armidale's Sri Lankan community.
"And they ended up getting help from one of those people to try and track down our parents," he said.
"And we ended up doing it and formed a relationship, and went over and met them in, I think, 2003."
"It was great," he said of the experience, adding: "It makes you realise how lucky you are to be in Australia, put it that way."
In 2017, Cooper returned to Sri Lanka with his own family. He was joined by Manjula, his other brother, Stacy, and their families.
Cheryl wrote a book about her clan.
"She didn't publish it," Cooper said. "She just put it together for us family to have, about their life and what it was like adopting - the process."
"And then, obviously, the rest of our lives growing up till we were adults," he said of him and Manjula.
Cooper is the sales manager at New England Toyota Armidale. Like him, Ange grew up in the city.
I've been engaged for nearly 18 years, just haven't taken the step.
They got engaged when she fell pregnant with their first child, Andre.
"I've been engaged for nearly 18 years, just haven't taken the step," Cooper said, adding that they had planned to get married.
"And we fell pregnant with our second [Layla]. And we thought, oh well, we'll put the wedding off. And then we just never got back to it."
"Maybe she's still looking, I don't know," he said of Ange and marriage.
The long-awaited premiership triumph had, Cooper said, "topped off a really good season".
"And yeah, I'm in a good place at the moment with everything. So, family, friends and work - it's all going good."
