The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Hayley Thompson, Matthew Kerridge and Sheridyn Ashwood to compete in inaugural Equimillion

SN
By Samantha Newsam
September 29 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kerridge is excited to compete in the inaugural Equimillion this long weekend. He has been sponsored by the Tamworth Jockey Club to ride 'Lozza' now known as Glenrock Park Stevie Wonder in the showjumping and eventing classes. Picture Britt Grovenor Photography
Matthew Kerridge is excited to compete in the inaugural Equimillion this long weekend. He has been sponsored by the Tamworth Jockey Club to ride 'Lozza' now known as Glenrock Park Stevie Wonder in the showjumping and eventing classes. Picture Britt Grovenor Photography

Three Tamworth equestrians are saddling up to compete in the richest event to be ever staged in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.