Three Tamworth equestrians are saddling up to compete in the richest event to be ever staged in Australia.
Hayley Thompson, Matthew Kerridge and Sheridyn Ashwood will be among those vying for a share of the never before seen over $1 million in prizemoney when the inaugural Equimillion is held at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre from September 30 to October 2.
Backed by Racing NSW and being run in conjunction with Equestrian Australia, the event is exclusively for retired thoroughbred racehorses, and will offer $30,000 across more than 40 classes with prizemoney being paid down to fifth place.
Local race clubs have thrown their support behind it with the Tamworth Jockey Club sponsoring Thompson, Kerridge and Ashwood in their endeavours.
Kerridge will ride Lozza in the EVA 95 junior eventing and 90cm junior showjumping, Ashwood Auntie Monnie in the novice section of the professional dressage classes, and Thompson Bentley Boy in the EVA 80 amateur eventing,
She will also compete on Pomme La Belle in the EVA 65 amateur eventing.
In that she has been sponsored by the mare's owners from her racing days, Ken and Christine Thomas, who she said are "still a very big part of her life" travelling from Queensland to watch most of her events.
Thompson's connection to both horses began before she took them on as eventers.
She was "lucky enough" to ride both of them in trackwork when they were with Tamworth trainer Mel O'Gorman.
"When they finished racing I was quite happy to take them on to start their new career in eventing," she said.
Lozza, who was trained by Carmen J Murnane Racing and from 11 starts notched two wins, a second and a third, has under Kerridge's hand taken to the equestrian life somewhat seamlessly.
Now known as Glenrock Park Stevie Wonder, in the last 12 months they have won dressage events at state level, placed in horse trials and combined training at state pony club level, won best performed OTTB (off-track Thoroughbred) at state level, represented Australia in the virtual dressage World Championships and graduated to the 1-star class for eventing.
Ashwood has, in contrast, only been working with Auntie Monnie for a few short weeks.
Formerly with Sue Grills, the mare is only a month off the track, having her last start at Gunnedah on August 15.
Posting on her Ashwood Park Equestrian Facebook page, Ashwood said she is really proud of how far the eight-year-old has come.
"Confident, happy, relaxed and willing ......although not perfect she's doing a great job," she said.
The dressage component of the eventing will be held on Saturday, and the showjumping and cross-country phases on Sunday, along with the actual dressage competition.
The showhorse and showjumping events will then wrap it all up on Monday.
