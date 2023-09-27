THE LAWYER for a man accused of murdering another during a stabbing in South Tamworth has hit back against a request for a lengthy delay by the police.
Dylan Fisher did not appear in Tamworth Local Court when police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom asked for a 12-week adjournment for the evidence compiled about the alleged murder to be "perused".
She told the court the "lengthy adjournment" was needed before charges against Fisher could be certified.
The 28-year-old, who has not been required to enter a plea to the charge, has been in custody since he was arrested on the night of the alleged murder.
Sergeant Thom told the court the brief of evidence contained a large amount of video and CCTV files that needed to be viewed, and summarised before the matter could proceed.
Fisher's Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) solicitor told the court she was instructed to oppose the lengthy adjournment to keep the case moving.
Magistrate Roger Prowse agreed to grant an adjournment, but reduced the number of weeks to keep the matter inline with the "practice note".
Fisher's solicitor made no application for bail. The 28-year-old will remain in custody until the matter returns to court in November.
Fisher, who lives in Woolomin, was arrested at about 10.05pm by Oxley detectives on the night in question on Cossa Street in West Tamworth.
The police case is Fisher and Rooks were known to each other, and the attack was not random.
A police operation, codenamed Strike Force Glenduart, was set up by Oxley police and the state's homicide squad in the wake of the alleged murder.
Police set up a crime scene, and combed Susanne Street and Woodward Avenue for clues after the fatal stabbing.
