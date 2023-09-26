The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Tamworth council adopts new Floodplain Risk Management Plan

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth Regional Council has taken a step towards enhancing flood resilience after a years-long effort of studies and community engagement by adopting a plan which aims to improve flood risk management through a mix of development controls, education programs, and structural measures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.