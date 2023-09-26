Tamworth Regional Council has taken a step towards enhancing flood resilience after a years-long effort of studies and community engagement by adopting a plan which aims to improve flood risk management through a mix of development controls, education programs, and structural measures.
The Floodplain Risk Management Plan also identifies a larger flood plain area to be adopted, an issue that worried parts of the community as it identifies a growing number of homes to be listed as a flood risk.
In response to hundreds of concerned residents' submissions, the area has been refined and the number of properties reduced, though councillor Mark Rodda raised the concern at council's latest meeting.
"I've been requested to meet with some residents, particularly in East Tamworth, in relation to their concerns that they feel this plan may arbitrarily increase their insurance premiums," Cr Rodda said.
In response, Tamworth council's director of regional services Peter Resch said any decision on premiums is "a matter for the insurance companies".
"They generally have their own information when it comes to flooding. We don't know what they've got, but this information we have is now better information than we had before. We used to only look at riverine flooding, now in East and North Tamworth we're looking at the overland flooding," Mr Resch said.
But he also offered some reassurance that premiums would likely not be affected.
"I don't know why insurance companies would want to increase premiums because the risk was already there [before adopting the plan]. We just have more information and it's really about development and planning," Mr Resch said.
The Floodplain Risk Management Plan encompasses various flood frequencies and intensities, mapping out likely areas to be affected by flooding and giving council a "holistic approach to addressing flood risks" across the region.
"This is a big report that has been underway for a lot of years, from the previous council through. There's been a lot of work that's been done to safeguard the city of Tamworth from future flooding events," councillor Bede Burke said.
"I think it puts the city in a good state going forward, in particular with last year's flooding events that were so extensive and so frequent. It's great to have something to work with going forward."
Some of the key recommendations the plan outlines include updating development controls, implementing flood education programs, installing computerised flood gates, and establishing early warning systems.
These measures aim to protect properties, educate the community, and enhance preparedness.
Consultation for the plan began back in 2020, and a draft plan was placed on public exhibition for 42 days in April and May 2023.
Among the potential flood modification measures listed is a levee to protect properties in Westdale from inundation from Timbumburi Creek and additional pressure tunnels that drain water from inside the levee into the Peel River.
Up to two-thirds of the costs of these measures could be covered by state grant funding, with the rest to come out of council's coffers "over several years".
Cr Brooke Southwell said she looke forward to council implementing flood education programs and enhancing the community's flood awareness.
"We've got a little bit more work to do around the communication of this information, which will be critical in helping residents understand what this means for them," Cr Southwell said.
