The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Auditor-General says Narrabri council's finances have 'significant' issues

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A scathing report from the state's audit office means Narrabri's new mayor has his work cut out for him to get the local council's finances back on track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.