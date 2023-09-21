In the heart of Tamworth, a small printing business which recently marked its 50th anniversary is shifting hands, allowing a new generation to carry the torch of creativity and innovation.
Edwards Printing Solutions got its start by buying the commercial printing operations from the Northern Daily Leader in 1973.
Founder of the company George Edwards then spent nearly 50 years pouring his heart and soul into the business, often working late into the night seven days a week to ensure its success.
However, four years ago, the Edwards patriarch was compelled to step away from the business, partly due to illness and partly to spend more time with his wife, Pam.
The elder Edwards left the business in the capable hands of longtime friend and employee Ben Todd, with guidance from his sons, Dale and Darren.
The transition marks the end of an era for the company, but Mr Todd and his wife Jennifer say they'll do their absolute best to uphold the Edwards' legacy.
"My number one goal is to keep the Edwards name going as long as possible. George and his family have been so generous and so good to myself and my family and I owe it to them to keep their legacy in good shape," Mr Todd said.
The new co-owner has been a graphic designer with the company for more than 25 years, though these days the founder's son Darren Edwards is mentoring Ben to complete admin tasks and deliver "Edwards-quality" customer service.
"I told him I'd stay for at least 12 months, probably longer than that, but I'm confident it's in good hands and I'll come back in to see how it's going from time to time," the younger Edwards said.
After moving out of the old Leader building in 1981, Edwards Printing operated out of an old knitting factory on Lockheed Street in Taminda until earlier this year, when it downsized into its current office on Marius Street.
Mr Todd entered the picture during the Taminda years.
"I went to Newcastle in '97, studied graphic design for a year, and when I came up George was offering an apprenticeship at the printing factory. I did an interview, and became his son Dale's apprentice. Ever since I haven't wanted to go anywhere else," he said.
The new owner said he aimed to expand Edwards Printing Solutions' list of services in collaboration with other local businesses.
"I want to try, with the help of some of the other businesses around town, to offer a lot more to the public in terms of services we can do," Mr Todd said.
Currently, the company specialises in digital printing, catalogues and magazines, logo creation, promotional items, and business cards.
But even as the business seeks to adapt to the times, Mr Todd said he aimed to stay true to George Edwards' vision.
His current mentor Darren Edwards said the most important part of his dad's legacy to keep alive was the company's reputation for customer service and quality.
"We were always renowned as the number one printer in Tamworth as far as service and quality went," Mr Edwards said.
"Dad always bought the newest technology to keep ahead of competitors ... He always stayed ahead of the curve, always wanted to progress, he bought out other businesses because he wanted to be number one, and he was.
"He had huge clients, including Tamworth hospital and News Corp in Sydney."
At the business' 50th anniversary on January 13, 2023, George, Pam, Dale and Darren gave thanks to the company's loyal staff, many of whom have stayed with the business for multiple decades.
