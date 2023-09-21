It's full steam ahead for members of a vintage fire engine club, who're preparing a show and shine, car boot sale, and sausage sizzle for one of their biggest events of the year.
Tamworth Classic Fire Engines is hosting its second open day from 8am on Sunday, September 24, at the old Tamworth Showground in Taminda.
"The main objective is to show ourselves off, what we've got, what we do, but we want to give other car clubs around town the opportunity to come show off their vehicles, and anyone who's got stuff to sell can come be part of the boot sale," the club's vice president Brian Hoy said.
The proud centrepiece of the open day will be the six fire engines the club has poured their sweat into restoring in the past six years.
In addition to the six restored trucks from the 1930's up to the 1980's, visitors will also get a sneak peek at the group's newest - and oldest - fixer-upper, a 1924 Garford engine recently brought in from Nyngan.
The club's vice president said he hoped the open day and sausage sizzle would build on the success of last year's, which benefited greatly from the post-COVID appetite for social events.
"We were one of the first groups to hold something when COVID finished, so everyone was itching to get out and came from all over, Newcastle, Central Coast, Casino, it was a very successful day," Mr Hoy said.
"If we could get half of what we got last year we'd be very happy."
The retired firefighter said the day's show and shine would also be an opportunity for the a number of Tamworth's car clubs and motor enthusiasts to come down and show off what they've got.
And if the day inspires a few new members to join, Mr Hoy said that would be a very welcome boost in their engines.
"What's unique about us is we've got the vehicles here. There's loads of people out there who want to tinker with stuff but don't have the budget for a hobby car. Well, we've got the engines so come and have a tinker," he said.
The open day will start at 8am on Sunday, September 24, at the Tamworth Classic Fire Engine Museum on Showground Road, Taminda.
