A GROUP of children caught fleeing from two stolen cars have been arrested in Tamworth.
A teenager is expected to front court on Thursday, September 21, after officers attached to the Oxley Police District homed in on the kids in the early hours of the morning.
Police were patrolling South Tamworth at about 3am on Wednesday, September 20, when they saw a Toyota Hilux, and a Toyota C-NR driving together on Petra Avenue.
Checks revealed both cars were reportedly stolen.
A short time later, both cars stopped and eight young people were allegedly seen fleeing from the vehicles.
Officers arrested two 11-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl who were taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning. They were later released.
Following further investigations, police arrested a 14-year-old boy at a Tamworth home at about 2am on Thursday morning.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; dishonestly obtain financial benefit by deception; and participate in criminal group.
The teenager is also charged with being in breach of bail.
He was refused police bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday.
Investigations into property crime continue under Operation Mongoose.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers.
