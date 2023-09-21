The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Boy, 14, charged after police swoop on stolen cars in Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 21 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 14-year-old is expected to appear before a children's court on Thursday, September 21. Picture file
The 14-year-old is expected to appear before a children's court on Thursday, September 21. Picture file

A GROUP of children caught fleeing from two stolen cars have been arrested in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.