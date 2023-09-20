The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Varroa mite in Australia forever after eradication deemed no longer possible

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
September 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia has conceded it is no longer possible to eradicate Varroa mite and will move to managing the honey-bee parasite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.