The health of the people in Gunnedah could be compromised due to staffing issues after the NSW government's backflip on the local hospital's full upgrade, according to a council paper.
The Gunnedah Shire Council is expected to approve a submission to the government-appointed Select Committee looking at workforce issues, workplace culture and funding considerations for remote, rural and regional health, at the ordinary meeting on September 20.
"Staffing, recruitment and retention, related workforce management and planning will all be compromised by the failure to deliver the redevelopment as promised," the Gunnedah Shire Council wrote in the draft letter signed by General Manager Eric Groth.
The letter outlined the impact it would have on the shire's ability to improve health services in areas such as midwifery, palliative care, staff accreditation and training, and attracting general practitioners and Visiting Medical Officers (VMOs).
The $53 million upgrade of the Gunnedah Hospital was scaled back by NSW Health in July this year, citing cost blowout of materials, with more funding needed to deliver on the full masterplan promised to the council in 2022.
Mayor Jamie Chaffey said at the time; "We are deeply shocked at what we have learnt, and horrified on our community's behalf to be told the original master plan would only be delivered if new funding appeared or 'someone won the lottery".
"This is not a laughing matter. It is the health of our community. It appears the Inquiry into Health Outcomes and Access to Health and Hospital Services in Rural, Regional and Remote NSW has absolutely fallen on deaf ears."
The Select Committee was set up in 2023 following the damning 2022 Upper House Inquiry into Rural and Regional Health, which found the health system was "in crisis and failing residents of rural, regional and remote areas".
The committee is chaired by member for Wagga Wagga, Dr Joe McGirr, and is expected to oversee the implementation and progress of the inquiry's 44 recommendations, with its final report due within the next two years.
Submissions are currently being sought from stakeholders and the general public until September 22, with its terms of reference based on 25 of the 44 recommendations listed in the report.
