Brad Ware learned that his anger was misplaced.
Almost 12 months ago, the 27-year-old started training in Muay Thai at Chaffey's Martial Arts in Tamworth. He thought that he could channel his anger through the sport.
Ware, whose daughter died suddenly five years ago, discovered that to be a good fighter his anger needed to be replaced by self-control.
He said he also "realised that being strong physically doesn't count for everything".
"And Muay Thai actually got me to be able to collect my thoughts ... become more calm," he said. "Because in the ring, you need to be more calm; you can't do things out of emotion."
At St Mary's Band Club in Sydney on October 6, Ware will enter the ring for the third time as he chases his first win.
He has not been deflated by losing his first two fights; on the contrary, he doesn't regard them as defeats. "It's more information I'm able to put into my training; I'm able to get better by losing."
Ware's pursuit of knowledge does not, however, extend to wanting to know who his next opponent is. His trainer, Scott Chaffey, knows - and that is good enough for Ware.
The McCarthy Catholic College alumnus said he was "just gonna get in there and fight him - and come back home, hopefully".
Read also:
Ware is cognisant of the fact that his approach to Muay Thai is similar to how he has approached building up his commercial cleaning business, Ace 1 Cleaning, which he has operated for eight years.
He had started the business with a partner, but said they "unfortunately" parted ways.
"And then the stress from that came on," he said. "Then I decided that I needed to hire people.
"All of it's more and more of a learning curve. The more information I get, the better I am at it." He added: "It's a good company."
Ware's philosophy on knowledge acquisition also extends to parenting. He said his five-year-old son, Noah, was "the light" of his life.
"He's always made me strive to be the best father that I can be. I just do the best I can, while I can."
Scott Chaffey knows Ware better than most - and he likes what he sees: "Brad is incredibly hardworking and always eager to learn."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.