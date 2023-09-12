The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Inspired by family, Billy Nean scores Group 4 reserve grade awards

By Zac Lowe
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Billy Nean has forever been a mercurial talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.