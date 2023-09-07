The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Steve and Claire Doherty celebrate a fortune life

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claire and Steve Doherty are highly respected members of the Tamworth community. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Claire and Steve Doherty are highly respected members of the Tamworth community. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Steve Doherty's life has been marked by at least two seminal movements, and a very decent proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.