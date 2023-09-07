Brandon Jenner knows what sort of father he doesn't want to be.
"My dad left when I was a couple of weeks old," the 25-year-old Tamworthian said from Nambucca Heads, where he was working as a water regulator for the state.
Work trips that take Jenner away from home for extended periods are more onerous these days, as his 20-year-old fiancee, Finlay Mcelhinney, is 22 weeks pregnant with their first child - a girl.
The couple, who met on Tinder despite Jenner believing he had deleted his account, always wanted to be young parents, the Mountain Goats defender said.
"Everyone was saying to us, 'When you're young, don't have kids - travel, go do this, go do that,'" he said.
"But we were always keen to be parents from a young age. I'm very excited. I'm very much looking forward to it."
He's also looking forward to being a role model to his daughter, whose conception has intensified his feelings for her mother, who grew up in Coonabarabran and whose mother, it turned out, was childhood best friends with Jenner's mother.
"They always say you have a new appreciation, and a new type of love for your partner, once they're the mother of your child," he said.
"And I think that's very much so. Because you think you can't love someone any more than you do, then she's pregnant now."
Jenner grew up in Sydney, chiefly at Greystanes in the west. Earlier this year, he told the Leader that he had a "rough" childhood - with him and his mother, Jodi, "hopping around from place to place, town to town".
Moving from Orange to Tamworth with his mum, when he was 21 years old, not only put Jenner on a collision course with the love of his life, but also brought him to the Moore Creek Mountain Goats.
And on Saturday, September 9, in Armidale, the former Australian under-15 soccer representative will play right fullback for the Goats in the minor semi-final against Armidale City Westside.
Jenner said he was feeling "pretty nervous", which was "natural" for him ahead of a finals clash.
"But I love it," he said. "I think I thrive the most when I'm feeling that way.
"And I think the boys are gonna be fired up too. Because there's probably a bit of talk around town - probably a bit of talk in Armidale too - that they've already beaten us twice [this year], so this should be a walk in the park for them."
Armidale City Westside were in for "a rude shock", Jenner said.
