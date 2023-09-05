The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

Latest BHI report shows hospitals still struggling

By Newsroom
Updated September 6 2023 - 10:26am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just over half of people who presented to Tamworth hospital's emergency department in the period from April to June 2023 had their treatment started on time, according to the latest Bureau of Health Information statistics released on Wednesday, September 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.