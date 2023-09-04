The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Business

Commbank moves across the road in the CBD of Tamworth

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 4 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in Tamworth CBD has made a $2.1 million move to a bigger premises across the road, at a time when other banks are facing criticism for closing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.