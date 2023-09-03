At 17 years old, most people have barely begun to make an impact in senior sporting competitions, if they have even begun to play at that level.
But Monique Corbett is no ordinary player, as she proved emphatically with the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters this year.
The teenager, in just her second year of league tag, dominated the Group 4 competition to the tune of table-topping 15 tries (tied with Tegan Resch) and 136 points.
And while Corbett knew, leading into the Group 4 presentation night on Saturday, that she would likely be recognised for her scoring achievements this season, she was surprised when she was named the Player of the Year and took out all three of the major awards in the women's category.
"[It feels] pretty good. It's a bit crazy, but I'm proud of myself though," Corbett said.
"At the start of the season, when they posted [the Best and Fairest points tallies], I saw my name. But then I kind of forgot about it."
While the accolades caught Corbett off guard, they came as no shock to her Roosters coach, Jeff Faint.
He saw the young woman's talent from the first moment she joined the squad, and said she has impressed him more the longer she has played.
"She's such a great performer," Faint said.
"To win three prestigious awards at such a young age, that's a pretty handy wrap-up.
"We're so proud of her for what she's achieved. She goes about her business in a quiet way and delivers all the time."
But the end of the winter season did not herald the end of Corbett's sporting goals for this year.
In November, she will travel with the rest of her Tamworth under 20s teammates to Coffs Harbour for the Oztag National Championships.
Once there, she hopes to impress and tick another achievement off her bucket list.
"I've still got a few more goals I want to reach," Corbett said.
"We're going to the nationals in November, and I'm hoping to get on an Aussie team after that. We'll see."
Though it has been rapid so far, Corbett's rise has just begun. And as far as Faint is concerned, she will only improve.
"She's just got layers to develop," he said.
"I can see so many directions to take her in, and as she matures, she will open up to learning them. A lot of what she does now is just talent, but when she understands the game more and how to set things up, she's just going to get even better."
