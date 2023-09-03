The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Monique Corbett takes out all three Group 4 league tag awards

By Zac Lowe
September 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At 17 years old, most people have barely begun to make an impact in senior sporting competitions, if they have even begun to play at that level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.