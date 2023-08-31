The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Pirates stalwart Brendan Rixon recalls Kokoda trip ahead of qualifying final against Gunnedah

SN
By Samantha Newsam
September 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The last time Brendan Rixon played in a finals game for Pirates at home, he helped them win a third straight premiership.
The last time Brendan Rixon played in a finals game for Pirates at home, he helped them win a third straight premiership.

It was the most arduous but at the same time fulfilling adventure he's embarked on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.