With the rugby league and AFL finals done and dusted, Central North Rugby will take centre stage on Saturday, September 2.
The Leader's rugby guru Samantha Newsam will be sideline at Ken Chillingworth Oval for a day of exciting action, which starts at 11.45am with the women's clash between Narrabri and Gunnedah.
That is followed, at 1pm, by Pirates and Moree meeting in the reserve-grade showdown.
At 3pm, it's the big one: Pirates and Gunnedah collide in first grade.
At Gipps Street, meanwhile, Mark Bode will be live-scoring OVA's final round match-up against Demon Knights, with the former targeting another minor premiership.
Zac Lowe will be at Johnson Field when Hillvue and South United look to finish the regular season with a bang.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
