The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/AFL

Sydney Swan Alice Mitchell to make AFLW debut

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 1 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than three years after moving from her hometown of Sydney to Gunnedah, her AFLW dream in tatters, Alice Mitchell is set to make her debut in the blue-chip competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.