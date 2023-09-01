More than three years after moving from her hometown of Sydney to Gunnedah, her AFLW dream in tatters, Alice Mitchell is set to make her debut in the blue-chip competition.
The Sydney Swans - a club Mitchell has supported since childhood - have named her on the interchange bench for Sunday's season opener against the Giants at North Sydney Oval.
The 22-year-old's selection in the side comes after she ruptured her ACL during Swans pre-season training ahead of the 2022 season, which was supposed to be her debut AFLW season.
Mitchell's former Gunnedah Poochettes teammate Georgia Tibbs - whose brother, Will, once dated the Swans rookie - said her good friend's AFW debut "was a long time coming".
Tibbs said Mitchell - who lived with her family when she moved to Gunnedah in 2020 - spent last season "monitoring the game" while sidelined, and had come into this season mentally strong.
"And I think she's gonna go great this year," the Poochette said, adding: "We're all pretty keen to watch her first game." The 183 centimetre defender, she said, had "made a lot of friends" in Gunnedah.
Stress fractures to both legs cruelled that ambition.
Mitchell - described by Swans coach Scott Gowans as having "elite hands and a left foot that can find targets" - has said that playing AFLW was the furthest thing from her mind when she arrived in Gunnedah.
In June that year, the Swans chose her as the No 13 pick in the 2022 AFLW draft.
But then heartbreak came calling again.
At the time of her ACL injury, Mitchell told the Leader that she was "a big believer in everything happens for a reason".
Nine months later, Mitchell - who had just started a job in content acquisition at Fox Sports - said she was set to resume full-time training. She found that prospect "really exciting" but also "daunting".
"I'm really happy with how things are going at the moment," she said. "Life's good. Got a good job. I'm training."
It's made me realise how much I really want this ...
Mitchell and positivity have always been close.
"I've had my fair share of meltdowns about it," she has said of the injury, adding: "I definitely think the world is unfair sometimes.
"But, as I said before, when these things happen you really just have to stay positive ... It's made me realise how much I really want this, and how much I wanted to take this opportunity and really go for it."
