The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/AFL

Georgia Tibbs on Alice Mitchell's positive impact on her

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 21 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Tibbs credits her good friend, Sydney Swan Alice Mitchell, for fuelling her interest in AFL. Picture by Mark Bode
Georgia Tibbs credits her good friend, Sydney Swan Alice Mitchell, for fuelling her interest in AFL. Picture by Mark Bode

Georgia Tibbs scoffed down a cupcake, presented to her in honour of her 20th birthday, and then was ribbed as she glowed in flattering late-afternoon light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.