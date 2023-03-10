Alice Mitchell was walking to a friend's dinner party in Sydney, when her excitement bumped shoulders with her trepidation.
Speaking over the phone, the former Gunnedah Bulldog revealed that she had a new job at Fox Sport - her first gig in the industry and, she hoped, an entry point leading to a sports presenting career.
You'd be foolish to bet against her realising the ambition.
"I've always wanted to be on television, in some way, shape or form," said the team assistant in content acquisition.
Mitchell's exuberance was elevated by her being close to summiting the rehab mountain caused by a ruptured ACL.
The pre-season injury did not stop the Sydney Swans from picking her in the 2022 AFLW draft, but it did stop her from making her AFLW debut.
Nine months later, the 21-year-old said she would soon resume full-time training ahead of the 2023 AFLW season. That prospect was "really exciting" but also "daunting", she said.
"It will just take a bit of time to get used to, which is normal," she added.
The fact that the Sydney-raised footballer is even in this position is remarkable: three years ago, she arrived in Gunnedah, the hometown of her then-partner, after losing her Sydney job because of the pandemic.
Soon after arriving in town, she signed with the Bulldogs. And later that year, she inspired the Poochettes to a grand final victory in their foundation season.
Still, the lifelong Swans fan was far removed from the high-level environment she had found herself in the previous year.
Back then, she trained with GWS's Winter Series squad, in the hope of earning a spot in the 2020 AFLW draft. Stress fractures to both legs cruelled that ambition.
But after adopting a "f**k it" mentality, as she once put it, at last year's Women's Summer Series between the Swans and the Giants, the former drafted her.
And on Friday afternoon, Mitchell brought her indomitable spirit to NEGS in Armidale as she represented the club at an AFL come-and-try day for girls - some of whom have no doubt been inspired by her against-the-odds story.
All hail the returning hero!
Mitchell will also sprinkle her inspiration dust at come-and-try days at Inverell and Gunnedah on the weekend.
"I'm really excited to come back and see the next up and coming talent in the region," she said. "And hopefully give the girls some handy tips, whilst also learning a thing or two."
Clearly, the athletic 180cm defender is in a good headspace.
I'm really happy with how things are going at the moment. Life's good. Got a good job. I'm training.
