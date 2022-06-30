The greatest moment of Alice Mitchell's life emerged from the wreckage of a horror moment.
When the Sydney Swans, the club the 20-year-old has supported her whole life, chose her as their No 13 pick at Wednesday night's 2022 AFLW draft, they did so despite her recently tearing her ACL during preseason training with the club.
It's a big vote of confidence in the 180cm defender's potential, after she rediscovered her love for the game at the Gunnedah Bulldogs when the pandemic resulted in her moving from her hometown of Sydney to Gunnedah in 2020.
While Mitchell will miss the 2022 season as she continues her rehab, she will stay involved with the Swans and expects to be fit for preseason training ahead of the 2023 season.
Commenting on the injury setback, Mitchell said she was "a big believer in everything happens for a reason".
"And I know this is just the start of my story, and the start of a good story," she said.
It's a positive outlook that followed moments of despair.
"I've had my fair share of meltdowns about it," she said of the injury, which occurred in the first week of preseason training in June.
She continued: "I definitely think the world is unfair sometimes.
"But, as I said before, when these things happen you really just have to stay positive ... It's made me realise how much I really want this, and how much I wanted to take this opportunity and really go for it."
It is the second time Mitchell has suffered an injury setback while chasing her AFLW dream.
In 2019, she trained with GWS's Winter Series squad, in the hope of earning a spot in the 2020 AFLW draft. Stress fractures to both legs cruelled that ambition.
That was followed by a move to Gunnedah, the hometown of her partner, Will Tibbs.
And on a sublime September afternoon in 2020, she was named player of the match after the Bulldogs women beat the Swans in the grand final to capture their debut premiership.
Fast forward to the recent Women's Summer Series between the Swans and the Giants, and Mitchell was a revelation. She said she approached the series with a "f**k it" mentality - and gave it everything she had.
The Swans obviously liked what they saw.
After Mitchell's draft selection, the Swans' AFLW coach, Scott Gowans, said: "Alice has elite hands and a left foot that can find targets. We like that she takes the game on, and she works hard to grow her craft."
The Swans "believe" in her talent - "and we know she will work hard to be back for season eight [2023]", he added.
Mitchell will stay in Sydney during the 2022 AFLW season, while working remotely as a sales agent for Gunnedah-based Robertson Real Estate.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
