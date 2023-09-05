As I recently spoke a eulogy for my mother and read her story of her childhood at her funeral, I was struck by how lucky she was, despite living in a timber slab hut with dirt floors and hessian bag ceilings where rats would run, with the six children in one bed throwing shoes at the hessian to frighten them away. No modern conveniences, but fresh air, enough to eat, and a future to look forward to. My children live every day knowing that our governments are not doing enough to allow them a decent future. House prices impossibly out of reach, bushfires and floods increasing, the natural environment being destroyed. No wonder suicide is the leading cause of death for our young people.