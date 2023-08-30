Building inspectors from NSW Fair Trading are making surprise visits to sites in Tamworth and Gunnedah as part of a state-wide blitz on work practices.
About 10 fines had been handed out to builders across the two regions on day three of the five-day compliance operation that is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 1.
Building and Construction director Matt Press said the fines so far have been predominantly due to inadequate site signage.
"But we're also looking into a few projects where we're questioning the level of supervision [of unlicensed workers]," Mr Press said in Tamworth on Wednesday, August 30.
"So, we're going to have to investigate those further but overall [everything looks] quite good from what we've seen so far."
Mr Press said the fines included prosecution and conditions placed on the license holder.
Read also:
The inspections are mainly at 'knock down and rebuild' residential sites, with officials focused on unlicensed contract work, signage, building structures, and appropriate Home Building Compensation Fund insurance.
The builder's signage must be visible, identify the building work and have the details, including the name of the licenses on the board.
Mr Press said the crackdown is all part of the NSW state regulator being "more proactive" by ensuring they are there to "course correct" problems before homeowners are forced to make a complaint.
"Historically, we've been quite responsive to complaints and not turning up until there's a problem," Mr Press said.
"I think every homeowner deserves to have confidence that the house is going to provide shelter and not have any serious defects.
"So we want to be the regulator who's there for consumers to make sure that happens."
NSW Fair Trading's efforts to improve regulatory compliance among specialist building practitioners, such as certifiers, electricians, engineers, and plumbers, are expected to continue across the state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.