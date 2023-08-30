The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Inspectors make surprise visits to building sites in Tamworth region

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:55am, first published 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Building inspectors from NSW Fair Trading are making surprise visits to sites in Tamworth and Gunnedah as part of a state-wide blitz on work practices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.