The first week of the Central North finals is done and dusted and while there's still plenty to play out before the 2023 premiers are decided, there will be a new first grade champion crowned after Narrabri were eliminated by arch-rivals Moree.
Playing in their first final since 2018 the Bulls showed why they have been touted by many as real premiership contenders.
It was a tough day for the Blue Boars with their second grade side beaten by Barraba in the only real upset for the day with Pirates prevailing over Scone in the women's elimination final.
Results
First Grade: Moree Bulls 34 (Tries: A. Roberts, B. Williams, J. Ticehurst, L. Elworthy Conversions: B. Williams (4) Penalty Goals: B. Williams (2)) d Narrabri Blue Boars 12 (Tries: J. Nichols, J. Maunder Conversions: T. Nichols)
Second Grade: Barraba Rams 20 (Tries: C. Rogers, N.Sweeney Conversions: L. Clarke (2) Penalty Goals: L. Clarke, O. Mckenna) d Narrabri Blue Boars 10 (Tries: J. Schwager (2))
Women's 10's: Pirates 31 (Tries: J. Simpson, S. Partridge (2), J. Cooper, T. Gavin Conversions: R.Ferguson (2), T. Gavin) d Scone Brumbies 12 (Tries: D. Carter, E. Bettens Conversions: E. Bettens).
