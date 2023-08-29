The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

New England Rugby: Deja vu for Magpies women as Glen Innes inflict more finals pain

SN
By Samantha Newsam
August 29 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From an historic four sides in the finals, it's now down to two for Tamworth after a tough opening weekend to the New England finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.