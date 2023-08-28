The Northern Daily Leader
Basketball: Nick Kay's Boomers stunned by Germany

By Murray Wenzel
Updated August 28 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
Tamworth's Nick Kay fights with a German opponent for possession during the Boomers loss to Germany. Picture Basketball Australia Facebook
Germany's guards have sprung an upset on Nick Kay's Australia, who let a final-quarter lead slip in a potentially costly basketball World Cup group stage loss.

