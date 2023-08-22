The much-anticipated 50th anniversary of the AgQuip Field Days kicked off today with a grand opening ceremony, drawing in dignitaries, officials, and media representatives.
Under the radiant Gunnedah sun, the official opening commenced at 11 am, though excited agricultural enthusiasts had been pouring through the gates from hours before.
"Fifty years of AgQuip, who would've thought it would turn into such a success story as it has," Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey said at the official opening.
"AgQuip has been a major part in the growth and prosperity of Gunnedah. We're a population that has grown to more than 13,500 people. We're growing faster than Tamworth, just to the east of us," Cr Chaffey said.
Prominent politicians made sure to show face at the occasion, including federal member for Parkes Mark Coulton, Federal Minister for Agriculture senator Murray Watt, and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing senator Tim Ayres.
"The reason this part of the world is so productive is because we have innovation," Mr Coulton said.
"When the first AgQuip was on, hardly anyone was growing wheat west of the Newell Highway, but because of the machines demonstrated here and taken out there, we've now diversified and made it to the point we're using drones and other modern technology."
ACM Rural Events general manager Kate Nugent agreed and underscored the significance of modern technology for AgQuip and the agriculture community at large.
"AgTech is the buzzword everyone's talking about," Ms Nugent said.
"There is a real thirst for technology and innovation within our rural sector, and a huge number of exhibitors will be using the 50th AgQuip to launch new AgTech products and services to satisfy producers looking for new ways to improve on-farm efficiencies."
Ms Nugent also said she's expecting more than 80,000 people to attend over the event's three days, a good sign of AgQuip returning to it's "halcyon heydays" of the 80s, when it used to crack 100,000 attendees.
"Here in 2023, this is the first time in a number of years we've expanded the site, with more rows, more exhibitors. In fact this year we've seen more than 200 new exhibitors with a very, very strong focus on AgTech and innovation," she said.
Federal leaders used the platform at AgQuip to announce a new $30 million, five-year investment for research into drought-resistant grains, jointly funded by the commonwealth government and industry.
"What that's about is providing our grain farmers with the tools and information they need to manage the range of risks farmers face in this country, whether it be drought, nitrogen supplies, or labour shortages," Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said.
The announcement comes on the back of another $38 million investment into drought-resilient farming practices in the region.
Local leaders were also present, with Liverpool Plains Shire Mayor Doug Hawkins and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson lending their support.
"This is not only a chance for people right across our region to come together, this is part of our mental health, our wellbeing, where people come to catch up with guys and girls and family and friends and relatives that they haven't seen in such a long time because they've been on the farm," Mr Anderson said.
As the doors opened to a plethora of exhibits, demonstrations, and innovations, AgQuip's 50th anniversary embarked on its journey with gusto.
The landmark event promises to be an engaging spectacle, celebrating agriculture, innovation, and the Australian farming community until its conclusion on Thursday, August 24.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
