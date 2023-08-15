Venues across the city are getting into the green and gold spirit for the Matilda's do-or-die semi final match against England on Wednesday night.
Locals will even be able to see the action live on the big screen at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC), with council throwing open the doors for the history-making event.
Pubs and clubs are hooking up the largest screens they can find to allow for eager patrons to watch the game, while enjoying a cold one with friends, families, and fellow supporters.
Courthouse manager Keagan Cohen said he expects the crowd to be just as electric as they were on Saturday, when the Matilda's beat France in a penalty shootout.
"From the family section where the kids were to the bistro and all the way to where the punters were at the front of the pub - the whole place was going off," he said.
"Every goal we scored you heard them, every single goal we missed you heard them. It was just unreal. We had music meant to be starting at 7pm, but it instead started at 8pm because of the vibe of the place."
Mr Cohen said they've already had about 40 tables booked just for the Matildas game, which will be shown on the big screen and connected to the main sound system, allowing for all supporters throughout the venue to listen in.
The Longyard Hotel manager Ben Moore has been lucky enough to score tickets to watch the big game in Sydney, however he said his staff are primed and ready for the big night ahead.
Staff at the hotel have begun to decorate the bar with balloons and streamers in the Aussie colours.
"We are getting really into the theme of green and gold for the day," he said.
"The match will be on all our big screens in the bar and bistro."
Mr Moore said in all his time working at the local watering hole he has never seen such energy within the venue as was on show last weekend.
"There was singing and dancing. There was a really good buzz in the air like I've never seen before," he said.
Across town council is also getting in on the act, by hosting a free viewing party at TRECC starting from 6:30pm.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the entire town is excited.
"At the TRECC the staff have worked hard to make the venue available to the public with some big screens to enjoy some the warm up games and the major game," he said.
The venue will host up to 500 guests, who will be able to take their own food and non-alcoholic drinks.
Cr Webb said the viewing will be alcohol free area, so it does not compete with the pubs and hotels in town.
"We are promoting a family fun event. Something here where people can come in big numbers and watch a national event on the big screen," he said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
