The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Narrabri remain in Central North finals hunt with dramatic two point win over Pirates

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winger Joe Baker, who finished with a double, was the late hero for Narrabri against Pirates on Saturday as they snatched a dramatic win.
Winger Joe Baker, who finished with a double, was the late hero for Narrabri against Pirates on Saturday as they snatched a dramatic win.

For a time at Dangar Park on Saturday it looked like Narrabri's Central North premiership reign might be over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.