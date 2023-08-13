That the game isn't over until the final whistle blows is an adage you often hear in the footy world, and one that certainly rang true in Saturday's AFL North West men's elimination final.
After leading for the majority of the game - at times by as much as around 20 points - the Tamworth Swans had to produce some desperate defence in the closing seconds to keep their season alive as the Kangaroos came storming home.
Up by 13 heading into the final term, when Aaron Baker kicked his fifth for the game, from seeming to have the game in their control the Swans suddenly found themselves clinging to a two point lead, and on the back foot.
At that point about about a minute-and-a-half to go, not long after the Roos had a kick for the lead that was just short.
The follow up shot from the scramble was then just touched centimetres out, much to the relief of the Swans players, coaches and supporters watching on.
The danger however wasn't over, with the ball still in the Roos' striking range. But the Swans were able to get numbers round the ball and crucially force a ball-up with 10 seconds to play, which captain Justin Leehy, who was strong all day in the ruck contests, leapt up to claim as the hooter sounded.
Holding on for a 10.13 (73) to 10.12 (72) win there was an understandable sense of relief in the Swans' celebrations. It was so close to being season over for them.
Instead they march on to face the New England Nomads next Saturday in Tamworth for a spot in the grand final.
Post-match Leehy admitted it did get a bit too close for comfort but was really proud of his side, particularly the desperation they showed in those final stages.
It was their first win over their arch-rivals since their first round meeting all the way back in April, with the Roos victorious in their succeeding two encounters. The most recent, just a week earlier, they got up by 46 points.
"It was really good the boys really stuck in," Leehy said.
"We got the jump on them early, which is what we lacked when we versed them last week."
"It was really good that we changed that in our game and kind of kept that going."
"Obviously we had a little bit of a scare at the end but we kept strong towards the end."
The consensus in both camps was that the Swans' start was the difference in the end.
They jumped out to a 20-6 lead with eight to play in the first quarter, and from there more or less maintained that buffer until about midway through the final term.
That was when Leehy felt the momentum probably started to turn.
"They got a bit of a run on us so we just had to regather and stick with it," he said.
"I think we got a few tip outs but then we didn't quite execute so that's what we've got to work on going into next week."
Roos coach Stuart Goldfinch said their start was what killed them.
"We didn't get out of the blocks quick enough and we were playing catch up for the rest of the game," he said.
"Unfortunately a-minute-and-a-half to go we had our chances but we just weren't lucky enough at the time."
