Group 4 preliminary final: Moree beat Kooty 42-20

By Mark Bode
Updated August 12 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:35pm
Moree rediscovered their best form when it mattered most, reversing an indifferent first-half performance to blow away Kootingal-Moonbi 42-20 in the preliminary final at Boughton Oval.

