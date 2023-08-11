Tamworth Dramatic Society has brought a huge barrel of laughs to the Capitol Theatre with its current production of the hilarious British comedy Yes Prime Minister. This fast-paced sophisticated comedy has all the hallmarks of the political nightmares faced by a bumbling politician and his devious attendants. The laughs come thick and fast resulting from a huge range of potential disasters to be solved from climate change and national fiscal woes to the depraved sexual demands of a visiting foreign dignitary. Although very British this very funny play could well be set in Australia or anywhere: the problems are similar, just the timing and the personnel are different. This is one of the strongest TDS casts I have seen for years and the brilliant set is probably the best since The Mousetrap in 2012. Do yourself a favour and laugh yourself into political hysteria at Yes, Prime Minister, playing at the Capitol Theatre until Saturday, August 12.