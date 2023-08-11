The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor

August 12 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horseman Bob Drew was made a Champion of the Royal Agricultural Society for his 33 years of service in 2022. Picture Supplied.
Horseman Bob Drew was made a Champion of the Royal Agricultural Society for his 33 years of service in 2022. Picture Supplied.

A massive thanks

On 22nd March this year, I suffered a life-changing event when one of my horses fell. As a result, I was conveyed via Westpac helicopter to Royal North Shore Hospital for a period of time, and I am now at Royal Rehab at Ryde. As a result of my accident, I became aware that a fundraising event had been organised in Tamworth on our behalf, and a substantial amount of money was raised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.