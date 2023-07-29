The Northern Daily Leader
New England Rugby: Tamworth finish home season with 46-14 win over Barbarians

By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 29 2023 - 10:04pm, first published 5:35pm
Liam Allan says he couldn't have dreamed of a better day for the Magpies' inaugural Reconciliation Round, their first win at home since August 2021 capping off a special day, for the club and him personally, perfectly.

