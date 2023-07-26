A delegation from Tamworth Regional Council is on its way to Canberra once more, this time to seek solutions to regional road repairs during the 2023 National Local Roads and Transport Congress.
This will be the second conference hosted by the Australian Local Government Association that council has attended in almost as many months.
This time councillors have nominated Cr Phil Betts and Cr Brooke Southwell to represent the Tamworth region.
The councillors will be tasked with building strategic partnerships and advocating to other levels of government to ensure Tamworth's concerns are heard.
Unlike the last conference where Tamworth mayor Russell Webb met with several federal ministers, Cr Betts said there were "no plans at this time" to meet with other government officials.
Instead, he said it would be important to show Tamworth council's support for road repairs across Australia, as many regional road networks remained ravaged from storm and flood damage.
"The reason it's vitally important for all councils to support this conference is it's the platform that got the Roads to Recovery money on the table for councils right across the nation," Cr Betts said.
The Federal government's Roads to Recovery Program was severely cut by the coalition government over the last five years.
Cr Betts said continuing to present a united front was a major way for local governments to ensure "all avenues to fixing the roads are looked at".
"The continuation of this conference really highlights to all tiers of government the support local government needs for road infrastructure," he said.
The decision to attend the roads congress comes as the state government's election promise to deliver $15 million for local roads remains as-of-yet unfulfilled, and as council's own road resources begin to dry up.
The 2023 National Local Roads and Transport Congress will be held in Canberra on September 6 and 7, 2023.
A report to Tamworth Regional Council said this year the theme of the congress was "Building better communities that are safer, stronger and smarter".
The report said the focus of the congress had been broadened to include other infrastructure such as waste and recycling, disaster mitigation, renewable energy, active transport, and using artificial intelligence to improve local liveability.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property.
