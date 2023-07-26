The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth council heads to Canberra for two-day roads conference

By Jonathan Hawes
Updated July 26 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:50pm
A delegation from Tamworth Regional Council is on its way to Canberra once more, this time to seek solutions to regional road repairs during the 2023 National Local Roads and Transport Congress.

